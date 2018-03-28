Catoosa County Sheriff seeking name of shoplifting suspect

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying a man who is wanted for shoplifting.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was caught on camera as he shoplifted from the Graysville Dollar General Store.

If you know who the suspect is, please call Detective Jason Sullivan with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.