Signal Mountain PD shares summer crime prevention tips

The Signal Mountain Police Department is sharing tips to help with crime prevention as summer approaches.

The department shared the following tips on its Facebook page:

Summer Home Safety Tips:

Be aware of what’s happening in the neighborhood. Follow our Facebook page for timely information about crime in our area.

Think about installing security cameras to include a video doorbell that you receive notifications on over your smart phone.

Lock your doors, including the garage door. Unlocked doors are open invitations to intruders.

Vacations:

Call us, let us put you on our "Watch List" while you are gone.

Ask a trusted family member, friend or neighbor to keep a watchful eye on your home or have your mail held at the local post office until your return.

Put lights on timers to give the impression that someone is home.

Don’t post on social media that you are leaving town, and wait to post photos until after you return from your trip.

Vacation Tips:

Lock your hotel room and remember not to give out your room number

Stay within well-traveled routes and walk in groups. There’s safety in numbers.

Keep your belongings secure: Purses should be securely closed, backpacks kept zipped and wallets placed in your front pocket. When dining in restaurants, do not hang your purse or backpack on the back of your chair.

Tips for Parents:

Be proactive. Make a backup plan in case the group gets separated during a family outing and have a scheduled meeting place and time.

If your child or teen will be alone a significant amount of time, have him/her check in with you if they plan to leave the house and when they arrive back home.

Monitor Internet and social media activity to establish children and teens are visiting appropriate sites and following guidelines.

