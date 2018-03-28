Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for escapees - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for escapees

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped.

The sheriff's office said David Watson and Nicky Shell escaped a work detail Wednesday around noon in Lafayette.

Michele Walters is also wanted in connection with the inmates' escape.

The sheriff's office advised that they are possibly driving a white Oldsmobile Bravada. 

Please call 911 immediately if you come across these individuals.

