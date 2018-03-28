UPDATE: Walker Co. escapees and accomplice captured in Chattanooga

UPDATE: Two male inmates that escaped from a Walker County work detail Wednesday, along with the woman who helped them, were captured Thursday.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says the three were apprehended on 14th Avenue in Chattanooga shortly after noon.

The three were taken into custody by the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says Shell and Watson have been charged by Walker County Sheriff’s Office with Escape.

Lea says Nicky Shell also has outstanding warrants in Hamilton County for Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary, and Evading Arrest.

Michelle L. Walters was charged by Walker County Sheriff’s Office for Aiding Escape.

Nicky Shell will be held in Hamilton County Jail until he has satisfied the Courts on his Criminal Court charges and will have an extradition hearing once complete.

Lea says the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said David Watson, Nicky Shell, and Michelle Walters will be extridicted to the State of Georgia to answer for their charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped.

The sheriff's office said David Watson and Nicky Shell escaped a work detail Wednesday around noon in Lafayette.

Michele Walters is also wanted in connection with the inmates' escape.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says Watson and Shell are considered low security inmates and were renovating a courtroom when they escaped.

The sheriff's office advised that they are possibly driving a white Oldsmobile Bravada.

Please call 911 immediately if you come across these individuals.