UPDATE: Walker Co. escapees and accomplice captured

UPDATE: Two male inmates that escaped from a Walker County work detail Wednesday, along with the woman who helped them, were captured Thursday.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says the three were apprehended on 14th Avenue in Chattanooga shortly after noon.

The three were taken into custody by the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals.

Michelle Walters, 48, charged with Aiding Escape – Felony

Nicky Shell, 38, charged with Escape – Felony

David Watson, 48 charged with Escape – Felony

All three are in the Hamilton County jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped.

The sheriff's office said David Watson and Nicky Shell escaped a work detail Wednesday around noon in Lafayette.

Michele Walters is also wanted in connection with the inmates' escape.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says Watson and Shell are considered low security inmates and were renovating a courtroom when they escaped.

The sheriff's office advised that they are possibly driving a white Oldsmobile Bravada.

Please call 911 immediately if you come across these individuals.