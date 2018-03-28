UPDATE: Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for escapees - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for escapees

By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped.

The sheriff's office said David Watson and Nicky Shell escaped a work detail Wednesday around noon in Lafayette.

Michele Walters is also wanted in connection with the inmates' escape.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says Watson and Shell are considered low security inmates and were renovating a courtroom when they escaped.

The sheriff's office advised that they are possibly driving a white Oldsmobile Bravada. 

Please call 911 immediately if you come across these individuals.

