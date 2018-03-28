Two arrested for child neglect after exposing kids to drugs

A Chattanooga man has been charged with multiple counts of child neglect.

25-year-old Delbert Wayne Craig has been charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse or neglect.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Department of Children's Services employee advised that Craig was in a home with three children and their mother, Keyunna Walker, that was tested for exposure to cocaine.

Both adults and all three children were tested.

The mother's test came back positive for marijuana, but not cocaine. Craig's came back positive for both.

The three kids all tested positive for at least one of the substances.

All three children resided with Walker, but the DCS worker said Craig was present and sleeping at the home during her visits.

In addition, she said Walker stated that Craig would stay with the children while she was at work.

Walker knew of Craig's cocaine use and that they both smoke marijuana.

Both Walker and Craig have been charged with neglect. Craig was already in jail on other charges.