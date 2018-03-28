UPDATE: More than 4 dozen gang members indicted on racketeering charges; 7 indicted in 5 homicides

UPDATE: “It is a good day," Derrick Shaw said fighting back tears. But we also have to remain, as what Jesus said. Forgive those who do something to you. From day one to this day, I still forgive them."

He has waited almost two years for this day. He finally received the call, police said they know who killed his sister, Bianca Horton. “It was a great day. It was a great feeling, but at the end of the day, my family is not the only family that is hurting. The others are hurting as well.”

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office said Andre Grier, Charles Shelton and Courtney High could each face the death penalty for the May 2016 murder of the young mother. Police said Horton was killed because she was a witness to the murder of Talitha Bowman. Last year Cortez Sims was convicted of that murder.

“However long, however much it takes, we will not relent on bringing individuals to justice that will do harm and violence in our community,” Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said.

This announcement is the first time Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston used the state racketeering law to go after Chattanooga gang members.

“Some of those individuals were already in custody on preexisting charges who were served that way," Chief Roddy explained. "Quicker and safer way to bring them to service, other individuals we started attempting to locate them very early this morning.”

Chief Roddy said this roundup should serve as a warning that law enforcement officials will not tolerate this type of behavior.

“Everything we can do to help you not inflict any more harm or violence on loved ones we will do that," Chief Roddy said. "If that is to help you get out of the cycle of violence you are in, we will work towards that. But if it is also to make it towards you cannot inflict harm onto anyone else by being in custody. We will do that as well.”

It is unclear why the Alton Park Bloods were targeted for this roundup.

PREVIOUS STORY: This week the Hamilton County Grand Jury handed down a thirteen-count indictment charging more than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office.

The indictment also charges seven of those defendants in five homicides, including the kidnapping and murder of Bianca Horton .

Nearly half of the fifty-four defendants are already in jail on previous charges. Wednesday, more than one hundred officers and agents of the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals Service began arresting the remaining defendants.

One of the defendants taken into custody, Antwon Lee, was also on HCSO’s Top 12 Most Wanted. In addition to the indictment charges, Lee was previously wanted for Violation of the Sex Offender Registry, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Vandalism Under $1000.

Additionally, the following APB members are charged with murder:

This is the first time a criminal street gang in Hamilton County is being prosecuted as a criminal enterprise under the state’s RICO law. In 2012, the Tennessee General Assembly expanded T.C.A. § 39-12-201 et seq, to include criminal gang offenses as racketeering activity. Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean, who was a state representative at the time, sponsored the bill. It was co-sponsored by Senator Bo Watson.