More than 4 dozen gang members indicted on racketeering charges; 7 indicted in 5 homicides

This week the Hamilton County Grand Jury handed down a thirteen-count indictment charging more than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office.

The indictment also charges seven of those defendants in five homicides, including the kidnapping and murder of Bianca Horton .

Nearly half of the fifty-four defendants are already in jail on previous charges. Wednesday, more than one hundred officers and agents of the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals Service began arresting the remaining defendants.

One of the defendants taken into custody, Antwon Lee, was also on HCSO’s Top 12 Most Wanted. In addition to the indictment charges, Lee was previously wanted for Violation of the Sex Offender Registry, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Vandalism Under $1000.

Additionally, the following APB members are charged with murder:

This is the first time a criminal street gang in Hamilton County is being prosecuted as a criminal enterprise under the state’s RICO law. In 2012, the Tennessee General Assembly expanded T.C.A. § 39-12-201 et seq, to include criminal gang offenses as racketeering activity. Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean, who was a state representative at the time, sponsored the bill. It was co-sponsored by Senator Bo Watson.