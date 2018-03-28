Police swarm local business

Chattanooga police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.

The details of what police are gathering have not been released. But a large police presence of both marked and unmarked vehicles caused many questions from those nearby.

An employee tells Channel 3 that they were told to leave the premises by police, but no explanation was offered.

Police are loading boxes into a car @WRCB pic.twitter.com/XeXg7jkTqa — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 28, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.