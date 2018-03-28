Police swarm local business

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.
The details of what police are gathering have not been released. But a large police presence of both marked and unmarked vehicles caused many questions from those nearby.
An employee tells Channel 3 that they were told to leave the premises by police, but no explanation was offered.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.