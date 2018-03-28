UPDATE: Chattanooga man accused of raping woman who is non-verbal in 2015

UPDATE: Channel 3 is finding out why it took nearly three years for an accused rapist to be arrested in Chattanooga.

Court documents said 69-year-old Walter Callahan raped a woman who is non-verbal in 2015.

Court records said the rape happened in July of 2015 at a home in Chattanooga. It wouldn't be until Tuesday that Callahan would be placed behind bars.

Victim advocates said the process can be slow and frustrating.

Court records show the victim's mother allowed her cousin to sleep on the couch. She later found him in her daughter's room where he was rushing to put his clothes back on.

"When you have individuals that have mental health issues or they're developmentally delayed, a lot of times they don't have the understanding of what consent is," Regina McDevitt, COO for the Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults said.

The Partnership helps victims of sexual assault. McDevitt said the criminal justice process can be sluggish.

"To go from the assault, to services, to the district attorney's office, to the courtroom, that takes a lot of time to build that case," McDevitt said.

Court records said the victim was taken to a rape crisis center where a rape kit was completed.

Chattanooga police sent that kit to the TBI in October of 2015 and again in late 2016. Both came back inconclusive.

Police said an investigator recently spoke with an assistant district attorney about the case. That person said there was now enough circumstantial evidence to move forward and take out charges.

"I have a voice to say how can we make this better and that's where your community partners come into play," McDevitt said.

Court records said Callahan refused to give a statement to police. He's expected to be in court next month.

RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS

Chattanooga police can be reached at (423) 698-2525 or 911 in case of emergency.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, contacting The Partnership's Crisis Hotline (423) 755-2700 is also an option.

