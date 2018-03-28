Chattanooga man arrested Tuesday for 2015 rape of mentally ill w - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga man arrested Tuesday for 2015 rape of mentally ill woman

By WRCB Staff
A Chattanooga man was taken into custody Tuesday for a 2015 sexual assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, 69-year-old Walter R Callahan raped a mentally ill woman. 

The officer said the woman's mother had allowed Callahan to sleep on her couch. 

The mother found Callahan in her daughter's room later that evening when she went to check on her.

She said Callahan was also in the room hurriedly putting his pants back on. She added that Williams said to her, "I just touched her! I wasn't messing with her."

The girl's mother took her daughter to a Rape Crisis center where a Rape Kit was completed. 

The TBI reported that they were able to find DNA, but could not confirm who it belonged to.

Callahan has refused to give a statement.

Police were able to find probable cause that Callahan was the responsible party.

He was taken by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to the Hamilton County Jail. 

