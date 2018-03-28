That $100 check tucked among your ValPak coupons is real, company says

Dr. Thomas Brooks III says his rights were violated by the hospital when he was suspended from Erlanger.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More
The president and chief executive of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee has resigned following a "morally inappropriate relationship."More
HES Director Bob Citrullo tells Channel 3, his agency has found several animals at the home that are in poor condition.More
A new version of the VW Atlas SUV is making it's debut at the New York International Auto Show: the Atlas Cross Sport concept.More
Police say 32-year-old Tyler Keller barricaded himself in a bathroom. Keller held his mom hostage with a knife to her throat.More
A seven-foot alligator was recently spotted in West Tennessee.More
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise.More
HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm Tuesday.More
A federal grand jury indicted 44 people for their roles in distributing methamphetamine, including three from the Channel 3 viewing area.More
