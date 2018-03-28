New Jersey woman sues Dollywood for $400K after fall

A woman from New Jersey is suing Dollywood for $400,000 dollars after she claims she broke her wrist while getting off a ride.

According to the federal lawsuit, Judy Lynn Etherton says she was getting off the Rockin' Roadway ride on a visit last March when her foot got caught and she fell, fracturing her wrist.

The ride, listed as a children and family ride on Dollywood's website, allows guests to ride in a classic car around a fixed track.

The doors on the cars do not open, so you have to step over them to get in and out, according to the suit. It blames Etherton's fall on a design flaw and lack of safety equipment.