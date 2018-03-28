GA elementary school teacher arrested for murder in case with ti - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA elementary school teacher arrested for murder in case with ties to Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
Michael Desean White Michael Desean White

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WXIA) - An elementary teacher has been arrested and charged with murder, officials say.

On March 23, DeKalb County School District confirmed Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in Clayton County. White was a 5th-grade teacher at Toney Elementary School, according to the school's website.

Clayton County Police said White is connected to a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death inside a house in Jonesboro, Georgia. The two teens had ties to Chattanooga.

In 2016, police said intruders tried to force their way inside the home overnight while Tatiyana, Daveon and several other children, ages 6 to 13, were inside. At some point, the suspects began shooting but later escaped. Investigators said one of the children was the one to make the call to police.

The district said they are fully cooperating with officials in both DeKalb and Clayton Counties in a combined investigation.

In February 2017, Clayton County Police told 11Alive the suspects were gang members. Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register said he knew which gang was involved, but would not name it. Register said the suspects went to the home looking for a 15-year-old boy who was staying at the house.

“The gang wanted their weapons back,” Register said in 2017.

Chief Register said the 15-year-old had already ran away from the house to escape the retaliation he knew was coming. But he left his four younger siblings there – ages three and up – along with the two Coates children.

DeKalb Schools told 11Alive White was arrested during the school day on March 23. They have yet to notify the parents and students at the elementary school since White has not been convicted of a crime.

The district said White has a right to his privacy until he is found guilty and they do not send out notifications about the arrest of teachers.

DeKalb Schools told 11Alive White started as a paraprofessional in March 2017. He became a 5th grade teacher in August of the same year.

The district confirmed White was removed from his position until official results of the investigation are released. The district said all employees must submit to a thorough background check before being hired. They said White was checked twice in 2017 and on both occasions, nothing indicated he could be involved in criminal behavior.

Clayton County police said White was arrested for murder and remains in police custody.

Read more at WXIA's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • It's a catch: NFL owners approve simplified catch language

    It's a catch: NFL owners approve simplified catch language

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:56:43 GMT
    (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL). New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, right, answers a question from a reporter at the coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL). New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, right, answers a question from a reporter at the coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.
    The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.More
    The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.More

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:54:16 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:54:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.