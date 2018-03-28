Governor ups tax revenue estimate, education spending

ATLANTA (AP) - Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has upped his estimate of how much tax money Georgia will take in next year and directed lawmakers to close the funding gap in K-12 education.

Deal's latest budget recommendation includes an additional $167 million for K-12 education. That money will allow lawmakers to fully fund the state's Quality Basic Education formula after over a decade of cuts, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The funding is included in a $26 billion state budget for fiscal year 2019, beginning July 1.

The new budget includes $100 million in borrowing for transit projects and $360 million toward the teacher retirement pension system. It also calls for about $16 million in funding for improved school safety in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

