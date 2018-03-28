No joke: Former clown hopes to trade circus for Congress - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No joke: Former clown hopes to trade circus for Congress

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A clown is running for Congress. That's not a joke.

Steve Lough is wearing his red nose with pride, appearing in clown makeup on his campaign website as he runs against four others in South Carolina's Democratic primary for the seat held by GOP Rep. Ralph Norman.

Lough was a professional clown with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. Now The State newspaper reports that he's for reforming gun laws and providing universal access to health care.

Lough is a native of Camden, South Carolina, and a graduate of both Dartmouth and the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He also volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

His website is ClownForCongress.com , and his campaign slogan is "Aim high! Vote Lough!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:06:35 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • It's a catch: NFL owners approve simplified catch language

    It's a catch: NFL owners approve simplified catch language

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:06:07 GMT
    (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL). New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, right, answers a question from a reporter at the coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL). New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, right, answers a question from a reporter at the coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.
    The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.More
    The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:03:56 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.