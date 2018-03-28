American Samoans sue for birthright citizenship

HONOLULU (AP) - John Fitisemanu, who has paid U.S. taxes and been subject to American laws his whole life, isn't considered an American because he was born in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. Now, he's suing to be recognized as a citizen.



Fitisemanu is the lead plaintiff on a lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of American Samoans in Utah to be treated as U.S. citizens under the 14th Amendment. The Associated Press obtained the documents before the case was filed.



American Samoa has been a U.S. territory since 1900.



Congress has decided on a per territory basis whether those born there can claim citizenship by birth. Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands have all been approved. American Samoa, however, has continued to fall to the wayside.

