Facebook's Zuckerberg headed to Capitol Hill

By Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Looks like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is getting ready to deal with Capitol Hill.

A number of news reports say Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about how his company collects and uses user data.

CNN is citing sources as saying the Facebook founder has "come to terms" with the fact that he will have to face lawmakers in a matter of weeks.

Facebook has been under immense criticism after reports that a data mining firm used ill-gotten data from tens of millions of users to try to influence elections.

asLast week Zuckerberg said he'd be happy to be quizzed by lawmakers, if they determine he is the right person to do it.
    

