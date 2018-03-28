Much warmer today / Rain Thursday

Good Wednesday. It will be much warmer today with the high reaching 72 degrees, a good 5 degrees above average. The cloudy cover will continue with little to show for it in terms of rain. Only an isolated sprinkle is possible here and there as the main line of rain remains bottled up to our west.

That rain will break through Thursday. It looks like we can push the timing back a little, though. For the morning commute it will be cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. The rain will hold off until about lunchtime, then we will see rain on and off through the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times and a few spots of flash flooding are not impossible, but I don't think it will be a widespread problem. Rainfall amounts will range from .5" to 1.5" through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday look great as we clear out, and stay spring like with our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows will be in the 40s.

Easter Sunday is still a little "iffy". Right now it looks as though it will be cool and cloudy for the sunrise service with temps in the mid to upper 40s. It does look as though, however, that we will get a few light showers around lunchtime Sunday. They will be short-lived, and Sunday afternoon should be cloudy, but comfortable, with highs in the upper 60s.

More rain showers are expected on and off next week.

