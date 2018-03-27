Doctor files lawsuit against Erlanger for suspension - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Doctor files lawsuit against Erlanger for suspension

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the president and CEO of Erlanger Health System.

Dr. Thomas Brooks III says his rights were violated by the hospital when he was suspended from Erlanger.

The lawsuit doesn't say why he was suspended; however, he says there was no legal reason. 

He also says that his first and fourteenth amendment rights were violated.

Channel 3 reached out to Erlanger for comment and they tell us they do not comment on active lawsuits.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.