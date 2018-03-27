Doctor files lawsuit against Erlanger for suspension

A discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the president and CEO of Erlanger Health System.

Dr. Thomas Brooks III says his rights were violated by the hospital when he was suspended from Erlanger.

The lawsuit doesn't say why he was suspended; however, he says there was no legal reason.

He also says that his first and fourteenth amendment rights were violated.

Channel 3 reached out to Erlanger for comment and they tell us they do not comment on active lawsuits.

