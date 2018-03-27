Humane Educational Society beefing up security after "numerous" burglaries

The local Humane Educational Society is beefing up security following several burglaries recently.

HES director Bob Citrullo says an older man was spotted in the building just before midnight on Monday.

An animal protection services officer confronted the man, who told the officer he was working before leaving the building.

Citrullo says the officer is new and did not know that the man was not supposed to be in the building.

Citrullo says HES has been burglarized numerous times recently.

If you recognize the man in the photo with this story, please call police.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.