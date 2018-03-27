Mocs' land commit from four-star forward Kevin Easley

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Less than 24 hours after the Chattanooga Mocs lost their leading scorer Nat Dixon to a grad transfer, they landed possibly their biggest recruit to date, Kevin Easley, a 6'-7" forward from Indianapolis.

Easley is listed by ESPN as a 4-star player and ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Indiana.

Thank you god ???? pic.twitter.com/1TxnuSMmj3 — Kevin Easley ?? (@kevineasley__34) March 27, 2018

According to 247sports.com Easley had offers from almost two dozen schools. Including but not limited to Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Maryland, VCU, Nebraska and UMass.

The commit puts the Mocs recruiting class in the top-100. 247sports.com says they're ranked 93rd.