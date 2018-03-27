UPDATE: Nearly 2 dozen animals saved from hoarding case in Soddy Daisy

The Chattanooga Humane Educational Society and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are responding to a case of animal hoarding at a Soddy Daisy home Tuesday afternoon.

It started shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Wilkes Avenue.

I just spoke with @HESchatt who got a call regarding about 20 animals around 2:30. I’m told the animals were living in unfair conditions (in their own feces, doubled in cages, etc) @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) March 27, 2018

HES Director Bob Citrullo tells Channel 3, his agency has found several animals at the home that are in poor condition.

You can hear barking & “cries” from this @HESchatt truck. Not sure if the dog(s) inside are from the home @WRCB pic.twitter.com/JAJeE7cguD — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) March 27, 2018

Citrullo says he expects to have more than a dozen animals seized from the home, including dogs, cats, puppies, and a pig.

I’m told there were 11 adult dogs, 3 cats 6 puppies and a pig inside & taken away @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) March 27, 2018

Sheriff's deputies are at the scene to assist HES.

Citrullo says the suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing a citation of neglect and possibly more charges once the investigation is finished.

