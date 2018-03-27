HES, Sheriff's Office investigating animal hoarding in Soddy Daisy

The Chattanooga Humane Educational Society and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are responding to a case of animal hoarding at a Soddy Daisy home Tuesday afternoon.

It started shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Wilkes Avenue.

HES Director Bob Citrullo tells Channel 3, his agency has found several animals at the home that are in poor condition.

Citrullo says he expects to have more than a dozen animals seized from the home, including dogs, cats, puppies, and a pig.

Sheriff's deputies are at the scene to assist HES.

Citrullo says the suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing a citation of neglect and possibly more charges once the investigation is finished.

