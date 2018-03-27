UPDATE: Dalton teacher accused of firing gun back in jail

Mugshot of Jesse Randal Davidson provided by the WCSO.

UPDATE: The Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot in a classroom is back in jail.

Channel 3 learned Tuesday that Jesse Randal Davidson was not accepted to an in-patient mental health facility.

Due to this denial, Davidson has returned to the Whitfield County Jail, and his bond has been revoked.

Davidson must remain in jail until the court says otherwise.