News
UPDATE: Dalton HS teacher indicted by Whitfield Co. Grand Jury
The Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot in a classroom is back in jail.
Thursday, March 29th 2018, 8:38 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 1st 2018, 9:14 am EDT
UPDATE: Jesse Randal Davidson has been indicted by a Whitfield County Grand Jury.
Davidson has been indicted on four counts, including:
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Carrying a Weapon within a School Safety Zone
- Disrupting the Operation of a Public School
PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot in a classroom is back in jail.
Channel 3 learned Tuesday that Jesse Randal Davidson was unable to get into an in-patient mental health facility after an evaluation at a local mental health facility.
Due to this denial, Davidson has returned to the Whitfield County Jail, and his bond has been revoked. He will be evaluated at the jail, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Davidson will remain in jail until the court says otherwise.