UPDATE: Jesse Randal Davidson has been indicted by a Whitfield County Grand Jury.

Davidson has been indicted on four counts, including:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Carrying a Weapon within a School Safety Zone

Disrupting the Operation of a Public School

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot in a classroom is back in jail.

Channel 3 learned Tuesday that Jesse Randal Davidson was unable to get into an in-patient mental health facility after an evaluation at a local mental health facility.

Due to this denial, Davidson has returned to the Whitfield County Jail, and his bond has been revoked. He will be evaluated at the jail, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.