Seven-foot alligator spotted in West Tennessee

A seven-foot alligator was recently spotted in West Tennessee.

Personnel from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency videoed the alligator at the Wolf River WMA in Fayette County, which is near Memphis.

This is one of several confirmed alligator sightings in Southwest Tennessee.

The TWRA explained that they have not stocked any alligators in the state, but that the alligators are coming to Tennessee from the southern border states.

Tennesseeans will have to learn to coexist with the alligators, the TWRA said.

The TWRA would like to remind residents that catching or shooting an alligator is a violation of the law because they are a protected species.

If you come across one, they ask that you leave it alone and simply enjoy the state's biodiversity.