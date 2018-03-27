Dade Co Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying gas station armed robber

The Dade County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station Wednesday morning.

The crime took place at the Mapco store located at 955 Highway 299 in Wildwood, GA.

The sheriff's office described the suspect as a black male around 40-years-old. He was wearing gray pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt and light colored sneakers.

He also had on a dark ball cap with a white bill that had a red "A" on the front.

Attached to his right ear was a white cord that resembled a speaker wire. The wire went to his waist area.

He had a small blue-steel semi-auto pistol, appeared to be around 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighed approximately 180 pounds.

His hair was short, and he had a small beard. Both appeared to be black and grey in color.

The suspect left the store with two orange drinks, two wood-tip cigars, four cartons of Newport brand cigarettes, one pack of Newport brand cigarettes and cash/change from the register.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this crime, please call the Dade County Sheriff's Office at 706-657-3233.