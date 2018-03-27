Man arrested for attempted robbery at Dunlap Walmart

Dunlap Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after responding to an attempted robbery.

Around 10:30 am, officers responded to the Dunlap Walmart on a call of an armed robbery.

Initially, they were told that a male had told a clerk that had a gun and wanted the cash from the register.

Police said the store clerk was able to keep the man calm until officers arrived.

45-year-old Calvert F Horton was taken into custody without further incident. Police said he did not have a weapon.