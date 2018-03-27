Apple unveils $329 iPad at school event; touts pencil support - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Apple unveils $329 iPad at school event; touts pencil support

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Apple is adding the ability to use a digital pencil to draw and write on its cheapest iPad model in an attempt to make the tablet more compelling for creating, teaching and learning.

Apple's pencil previously worked only on its more expensive iPad Pro line.

The company unveiled its latest iPad Tuesday in a Chicago high school to signal a renewed emphasis on education. Apple's products have been losing ground in U.S. classrooms to Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Besides the new iPad, Apple is rolling out a new educational app called Schoolwork to help teachers make assignments and monitor their students' progress.

Apple is also offering teachers and students 200 gigabytes of free storage in its iCloud service so they can access documents, photos and other digital content from any internet-connected device. Apple gives all accountholders five gigabytes of storage before charging for additional space. The company normally charges $3 per month for 200 gigabytes of storage.

Apple is offering a $30 iPad discount for schools, but the regular price for the 9.7-inch iPad model remains at $329. Many analysts had expected Apple to roll out a cheaper iPad to help spur sales to budget-strapped schools. The pencil is $99 extra, or $89 for schools. The new iPad ships this week.

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250.

After the hour-long event, CEO Tim Cook huddled for several minutes with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in an adjoining classroom where some of the new iPads were on display. Last year, Chicago announced a program with Apple where hundreds of thousands of Chicago public school students would learn coding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:52:15 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • What the Tech? Samsung Galaxy S9 review

    What the Tech? Samsung Galaxy S9 review

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:50:59 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Channel 3's consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker.Photo courtesy of Channel 3's consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker.
    Photo courtesy of Channel 3's consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker.Photo courtesy of Channel 3's consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker.

    Every new smartphone is better than the previous model. The question is "should I upgrade?"

    More

    Every new smartphone is better than the previous model. The question is "should I upgrade?"

    More

  • Easter events around the Tennessee Valley

    Easter events around the Tennessee Valley

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:37:56 GMT

    Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.

    More

    Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.