SMPD searching for two female thieves

By WRCB Staff
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

The Signal Mountain Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two thieves.

Late Monday afternoon, the two vehicles were broken into at Signal Point, SMPD said.

Police said the two pictured females used one of the stolen credit cards at the Walgreens in Red Bank.

If you recognize either of these women, please call SMPD at 423-886-2123.

