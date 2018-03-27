UPDATE: Two critically injured in shooting in Harrison, HCSO inv - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Two critically injured in shooting in Harrison, HCSO investigating

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to an area hospital Tuesday.

HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm.

Deputies arrived to find two males with critical injuries. Both were transported, one by LifeForce, to a hospital.

Lea said preliminary reports show that a domestic situation occurred between the two individuals. A firearm entered the situation at some point.

"The HCSO wishes to advise the community near Eldridge Road the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public," Lea explained.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in Harrison.

The incident reportedly happened in the 12000 block of Eldridge Road, which is off Birchwood Pike.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 that one person is being given CPR.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

