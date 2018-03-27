UPDATE: Harrison shooting ruled murder/suicide

UPDATE: A medical examiner’s report confirmed it was a murder-suicide that claimed the life of a Harrison man and his stepfather.

The report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.

According to the report, 71-year-old Melvin Scott chased his 35-year-old stepson, Shawn Foster, around a room with a handgun before allegedly shooting Foster in the back. Scott then turned the gun on himself.

A total of 7 shots were fired.

Two other unidentified people were in the house during the shooting.

It’s not clear what led to the verbal altercation inside the home that property records show belonged to Scott, who died in a hospital the next day.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department issued a release confirming the names of the men involved and that they died.

Channel 3 has asked for interviews and more details on the shooting. Our requests have been denied due to the department's ongoing investigation.

When asked what is left to investigate before a public statement can be made, spokesperson Matt Lea said, “sometimes investigations can be prolonged or delayed simply because investigators are not finished with their review of the facts/circumstances, etc. Investigations take time…”

It’s not clear who witnessed the shooting, or if any charges could be filed in connection with the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Both of the men shot in Harrison Tuesday have died.

35-year-old Shawn Pruitt Foster was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Channel 3 learned 71-year-old Melvin Lee Scott died from his injuries Wednesday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to an area hospital Tuesday.

HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm.

Deputies arrived to find two males with critical injuries. Both were transported, one by LifeForce, to a hospital.

Lea said preliminary reports show that a domestic situation occurred between the two individuals. A firearm entered the situation at some point.

"The HCSO wishes to advise the community near Eldridge Road the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public," Lea explained.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in Harrison.

The incident reportedly happened in the 12000 block of Eldridge Road, which is off Birchwood Pike.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 that one person is being given CPR.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.