UPDATE: Harrison shooting ruled murder/suicide

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned the events that led to a shooting in Harrison on Tuesday, March 27.

According to a report from the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office, 35-year-old Shawn Pruitt Foster and his stepfather, 71-year-old Melvin Lee Scott, were involved in a verbal argument.

During the argument, Scott chased Foster around the room with a gun and fatally shot him. Scott then turned the gun on himself.

The report said seven rounds were fired total.

Scott and Foster were taken to an area hospital, Scott by Life Force, where they both died.

According to the medical examiner's report, Foster's death has been ruled a homicide. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Both of the men shot in Harrison Tuesday have died.

35-year-old Shawn Pruitt Foster was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Channel 3 learned 71-year-old Melvin Lee Scott died from his injuries Wednesday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to an area hospital Tuesday.

HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm.

Deputies arrived to find two males with critical injuries. Both were transported, one by LifeForce, to a hospital.

Lea said preliminary reports show that a domestic situation occurred between the two individuals. A firearm entered the situation at some point.

"The HCSO wishes to advise the community near Eldridge Road the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public," Lea explained.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in Harrison.

The incident reportedly happened in the 12000 block of Eldridge Road, which is off Birchwood Pike.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 that one person is being given CPR.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

