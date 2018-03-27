HCSO responding to reported shooting in Harrison - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO responding to reported shooting in Harrison

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in Harrison.

The incident reportedly happened in the 12000 block of Eldridge Road, which is off Birchwood Pike.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 that one person is being given CPR.

