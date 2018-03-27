Chattanooga Jersey Mike's locations to donate all Wednesday sale - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Jersey Mike's locations to donate all Wednesday sales to TN Valley YMCA location

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
All proceeds from Chattanooga area Jersey Mike's sales Wednesday will go to a local organization.

The sandwich shop will donate 100 percent of its sales to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga. 

The company said throughout the month, customers have been donating at their locations across the country during their 8th Annual 'Month of Giving' fundraising campaign that supports local charities.

Jersey Mike's said Wednesday is their chance to give back:

"Now it’s OUR turn to give. Every single dollar that comes in on March 28 Day of Giving goes out to fund local charity. Whether customers order a sub, a catered meal or even a bag of chips, we will donate every single dollar – and we mean all of it — not just the profit!"

In 2017, the initiative raised more than $5.5 million for local charities across the country. $4.6 million of that total came in on 'Day of Giving' alone, a company spokesperson explained.

Customers are invited to join the conversation on Twitter using #JerseyMikesGives.

