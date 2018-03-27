UPDATE: Standoff on Weatherly Switch Rd. in Bradley Co. has ende - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Standoff on Weatherly Switch Rd. in Bradley Co. has ended

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The standoff in the 900 block of Weatherly Switch Road has ended.

The suspect, Tyler Keller, has been arrested. Sheriff Eric Watson said he is unsure of Keller's motive at this time.

Sheriff Watson told Channel 3 that they did negotiate with Keller, who was taken into custody after he was tazed while using the bathroom.

BCSO PIO James Bradford said, "two hostages were safely recovered."

Keller held his mother at knifepoint. She is being treated for cuts she received to her face.

Sheriff Watson said Keller's two young sons were home at the time. One of them was also injured.

The Department of Children's Services has been called in for the two boys.

This is not the first time law enforcement agencies have been called to Keller's home. He has been arrested before. 

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

PREVIOUS STORY: An armed man is barricaded in the 900 block of Weatherly Switch Road in Bradley Co.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said it is a domestic incident.

Channel 3 has a crew in route. We will keep you updated as we learn more. 

