UPDATE: Standoff on Weatherly Switch Rd. in Bradley Co. has ended

UPDATE: The standoff in the 900 block of Weatherly Switch Road has ended.

The suspect, Tyler Keller, has been arrested. Sheriff Eric Watson said he is unsure of Keller's motive at this time.

Sheriff Watson told Channel 3 that they did negotiate with Keller, who was taken into custody after he was tazed while using the bathroom.

BCSO PIO James Bradford said, "two hostages were safely recovered."

Keller held his mother at knifepoint. She is being treated for cuts she received to her face.

Sheriff says the victim will need stitches. She had a cut on her face. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 27, 2018

Sheriff Watson said Keller's two young sons were home at the time. One of them was also injured.

The Department of Children's Services has been called in for the two boys.

Sheriff Watson believes the kids are 9&10 years old. He says DCS was called in. They are Keller’s kids. — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 27, 2018

This is not the first time law enforcement agencies have been called to Keller's home. He has been arrested before.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.

PREVIOUS STORY: An armed man is barricaded in the 900 block of Weatherly Switch Road in Bradley Co.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said it is a domestic incident.

BREAKING: I’m on my way to a @bcso911 standoff involving an armed man barricaded on Weatherly Switch Road. Details when I learn them. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 27, 2018

Channel 3 has a crew in route. We will keep you updated as we learn more.