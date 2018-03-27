UPDATE: Standoff on Weatherly Switch Rd. in Bradley Co. has ended

UPDATE: The standoff in the 900 block of Weatherly Switch Road has ended.

The suspect, Tyler Keller, has been arrested. Sheriff Eric Watson said he is unsure of Keller's motive at this time.

BCSO PIO James Bradford said, "two hostages were safely recovered."

Keller held his mother at knifepoint. Sheriff Watson says he also injured his 2 young children.

The sheriff told Channel 3 that one victim will need stitches. She had a cut on her face.

This is not the first time law enforcement agencies have been called to Keller's home. He has been arrested before.

PREVIOUS STORY: An armed man is barricaded in the 900 block of Weatherly Switch Road in Bradley Co.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said it is a domestic incident.

BREAKING: I’m on my way to a @bcso911 standoff involving an armed man barricaded on Weatherly Switch Road. Details when I learn them. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 27, 2018

Channel 3 has a crew in route. We will keep you updated as we learn more.