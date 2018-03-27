Bellhops looking to add 100 movers, drivers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bellhops looking to add 100 movers, drivers

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA -

The Chattanooga digital moving platform Bellhops is hiring.

Beginning March 27, Bellhops aims to hire 100 new movers and drivers in preparation for their busy season, May-September.

“This is one of the best gig-economy jobs in the nation,” Bellhops COO Peter Hsu said. “Our goal is to provide a legendary service and to do that we are looking for the best of the best to join our platform.”

Movers make on average around $21 per hour, the company explained, and professional drivers make around $125 per move.

To begin the application process, visit Bellhops' website.

