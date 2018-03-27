Bellhops looking to add 100 movers, drivers

The Chattanooga digital moving platform Bellhops is hiring.

Beginning March 27, Bellhops aims to hire 100 new movers and drivers in preparation for their busy season, May-September.

“This is one of the best gig-economy jobs in the nation,” Bellhops COO Peter Hsu said. “Our goal is to provide a legendary service and to do that we are looking for the best of the best to join our platform.”

Movers make on average around $21 per hour, the company explained, and professional drivers make around $125 per move.