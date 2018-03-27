House fire on Castle drive displaces 2 people

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a structure fire at 718 Castle Drive Shortly after 5:00 this morning. Captain Dennis Witt, said the fire started in the

garage, which spread into an apartment. The two occupants in the house escaped the fire uninjured. There were no other injuries reported.

Captain Witt said the firefighters attacked the fire quickly and was able to put the fire out flames in ten minutes. The loss of damage estimated at around $30,000.

The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental, most likely from an electrical malfunction. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims. Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.