Guard dog killed in armed robbery at Georgia liquor store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Guard dog killed in armed robbery at Georgia liquor store

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HEPHZIBAH, GA -

Authorities say a guard dog was killed during a robbery at a Georgia liquor store.

A Richmond County Sheriff's Office report says Blue was shot Friday by a masked robber at McBean Package Shop in Hephzibah (HEHP'-sih-bah). No one has been arrested.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Jensi Kyle, Blue's former owner, said Monday that she sold him to the store's owner when she stopped working there and employees would take turns bringing him home at night.

Kyle says the nearly 2-year-old pit bull would have been at the shop for a year next month.

Authorities say the robber forced an employee into a cooler and took her cellphone, the store's phone and her wallet. The items were recovered in a nearby dumpster.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:11:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.
    The White House is disputing adult film star Stormy Daniels' claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump.More
    The White House is disputing adult film star Stormy Daniels' claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump.More

  • Linda Brown, central figure in school segregation case, dies

    Linda Brown, central figure in school segregation case, dies

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:03:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). CORRECTS AGE TO 75, INSTEAD OF 76 - FILE - This undated file photo, location unknown, shows Linda Brown. Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has die...(AP Photo/File). CORRECTS AGE TO 75, INSTEAD OF 76 - FILE - This undated file photo, location unknown, shows Linda Brown. Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has die...
    As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda...More
    As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More

  • House fire on Castle drive displaces 2 people

    House fire on Castle drive displaces 2 people

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:29:01 GMT
    Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.
    Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.

    Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.

    More

    Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.