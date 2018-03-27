Guard dog killed in armed robbery at Georgia liquor store

Authorities say a guard dog was killed during a robbery at a Georgia liquor store.

A Richmond County Sheriff's Office report says Blue was shot Friday by a masked robber at McBean Package Shop in Hephzibah (HEHP'-sih-bah). No one has been arrested.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Jensi Kyle, Blue's former owner, said Monday that she sold him to the store's owner when she stopped working there and employees would take turns bringing him home at night.

Kyle says the nearly 2-year-old pit bull would have been at the shop for a year next month.

Authorities say the robber forced an employee into a cooler and took her cellphone, the store's phone and her wallet. The items were recovered in a nearby dumpster.