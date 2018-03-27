McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp.
    
The Kentucky Republican on Monday previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.
    
McConnell says that hemp - marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin - would be removed from the controlled substances list under the bill he's offering in the Senate. The measure seeks to legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity.
    
The versatile crop has been grown on an experimental basis in a number of states in recent years, and Kentucky has been at the forefront of hemp's comeback.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

