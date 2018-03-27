Former Georgia police officer convicted of child molestation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Georgia police officer convicted of child molestation

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
ATHENS, GA (WRCB) -

A former Georgia police officer has been convicted of child molestation.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that Kristin Matthew Ward was found guilty of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and violating his oath as a police officer on Friday, but was acquitted of aggravated sexual battery and two other counts.

Ward was a 27-year-old Athens-Clarke County officer when he was arrested in 2015 after someone accused him of an assault that took place between September 2010 and November 2011. Police say the victim was a cadet with the Civil Air Patrol unit when Ward was both an officer and commander of the air patrol unit.

Three different minors made allegations against Ward. His attorney, Mo Wiltshire, said Ward maintains his innocence.

A sentencing date hasn't been set.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:11:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.
    The White House is disputing adult film star Stormy Daniels' claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump.More
    The White House is disputing adult film star Stormy Daniels' claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump.More

  • Linda Brown, central figure in school segregation case, dies

    Linda Brown, central figure in school segregation case, dies

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:03:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). CORRECTS AGE TO 75, INSTEAD OF 76 - FILE - This undated file photo, location unknown, shows Linda Brown. Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has die...(AP Photo/File). CORRECTS AGE TO 75, INSTEAD OF 76 - FILE - This undated file photo, location unknown, shows Linda Brown. Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has die...
    As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda...More
    As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More

  • House fire on Castle drive displaces 2 people

    House fire on Castle drive displaces 2 people

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:29:01 GMT
    Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.
    Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept.

    Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.

    More

    Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.