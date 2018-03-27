Lauren Alaina wins AMC "New Female Vocalist of the Year" Award - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lauren Alaina wins AMC "New Female Vocalist of the Year" Award

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Rossville native and country music artist Lauren Alaina has won an AMC award for "New Female Vocalist of the Year"

Watch the video to see her reaction as she receives the news. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.