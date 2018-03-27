Warmer weather and heavy rain on the way.

Good Tuesday. Today will be another cloudy, relatively cool day (the average high is 67) with temps only reaching the upper 50s. We may see an isolated drizzle, but most folks will see no rain at all today.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of a big change in our weather. We will start cloudy with temps in the low 50s. We then warm up to w whopping 74 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy, and we will have some on and off sprinkles through the day. Our rain chances will really go up late in the day, however, as a front moves in and stalls over the Tennessee Valley Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be rainy all day and into the evening. Rainfall amounts Wednesday and Thursday will range between 2" and 4". We will certainly need to be on the lookout for areas of flooding Thursday. Temps Thursday will range from 60 in the morning to 69 in the afternoon.

Friday looks good with a few clouds and a high of 69. Saturday will be nice for the Easter egg hunts. We will be in the low 40s in the morning. It will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

Easter Sunday looks good for the most part. If you are doing the sunrise (7:35am eastern) service, it looks like you will be okay. if you are outdoors you will need a jacket, though, as temps will be in the 40s. There is a slight chance for a shower around noon, but it will clear out in the afternoon with the high making it to 70.

David Karnes

