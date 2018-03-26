UPDATE: Fire destroys storage building of non-profit in Soddy Daisy

Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey tells Channel 3, the building was used by Neighborhood Helpers Volunteer Ministries to store donations, which are given to people who fall on hard times "due to health, physical condition, or finances."More
Suspect Tranh Cong Phan, 43, was arrested at his home in the Seattle area.More
HES Director Bob Citrullo tells Channel 3, his agency has found several animals at the home that are in poor condition.More
A great white shark stunned some fishermen as they pulled up their anchor about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet.More
A Polk County community is searching for answers. On Friday, Copper Basin High School Senior 18 year-old Adam Barnett died by suicide.More
A federal grand jury indicted 44 people for their roles in distributing methamphetamine, including three from the Channel 3 viewing area.More
HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm.More
A seven-foot alligator was recently spotted in West Tennessee.More
Police say the rider, 34-year-old Brandon L. Quarles, was speeding, when he hit the brakes too hard and lost control of the motorcycle.More
The event is scheduled for April 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Dalton Career Center, 1406 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton.More
Police say 32-year-old Tyler Keller barricaded himself in a bathroom. Keller held his mom hostage with a knife to her throat.More
The idea of rinsing chicken before cooking is still being debated among the prosMore
The Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot in a classroom is back in jail.More
