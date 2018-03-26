Fire destroys storage building of non-profit ministry in Soddy D - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys storage building of non-profit ministry in Soddy Daisy

Posted: Updated:
Submitted photo Submitted photo
Photo by Channel 3's Jake Chapman. Photo by Channel 3's Jake Chapman.
SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

A storage building used by a non-profit in Soddy Daisy was destroyed by fire Monday night.

The fire started shortly before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Dayton Pike at Card Road.

Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey tells Channel 3, the building was used by Neighborhood Helpers Volunteer Ministries to store donations, which are given to people who fall on hard times "due to health, physical condition, or finances."

Chief Guffey says the building is a total loss, along with the items stored in it.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Channel 3 is working to learn more. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-03-27 05:11:44 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More

  • Fire destroys storage building of non-profit ministry in Soddy Daisy

    Fire destroys storage building of non-profit ministry in Soddy Daisy

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:44:47 GMT
    Photo by Channel 3's Jake Chapman.Photo by Channel 3's Jake Chapman.

    Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey tells Channel 3, the building was used by Neighborhood Helpers Volunteer Ministries to store donations, which are given to people who fall on hard times "due to health, physical condition, or finances."

    More

    Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey tells Channel 3, the building was used by Neighborhood Helpers Volunteer Ministries to store donations, which are given to people who fall on hard times "due to health, physical condition, or finances."

    More

  • #Decision2018

    Hamilton County Sheriff candidates share platforms ahead of primary election

    Hamilton County Sheriff candidates share platforms ahead of primary election

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:06:26 GMT

    Sheriff Jim Hammond wants to keep his job. His opponent is Victor Miller, a Homicide Unit Supervisor  with the Chattanooga Police Department. Both have deep backgrounds in law enforcement, but their perspectives are different.

    More

    Sheriff Jim Hammond wants to keep his job. His opponent is Victor Miller, a Homicide Unit Supervisor  with the Chattanooga Police Department. Both have deep backgrounds in law enforcement, but their perspectives are different.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.