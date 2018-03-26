Fire destroys storage building of non-profit ministry in Soddy Daisy

A storage building used by a non-profit in Soddy Daisy was destroyed by fire Monday night.

The fire started shortly before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Dayton Pike at Card Road.

Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey tells Channel 3, the building was used by Neighborhood Helpers Volunteer Ministries to store donations, which are given to people who fall on hard times "due to health, physical condition, or finances."

Chief Guffey says the building is a total loss, along with the items stored in it.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

