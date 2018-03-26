Mocs' top scorer Nat Dixon leaving program via graduate transfer

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's basketball leading scorer Nat Dixon will use his graduate transfer to leave the program and play his final year somewhere else.

He made the announcement public on Twitter today.



Thank you to Chattanooga fans coaches and my teammates for allowing me to play my heart out these past two years! I will be a graduate transfer and continue my career at another school. Again thank you ?????? — OTOWN???? (@DixonNat) March 26, 2018

Dixon averaged a team high 13.8 points per game and 36-minutes per game.

UTC head coach Lamont Paris said, " We are in the business of helping student-athletes earn degrees. That becomes a reality for Nat this summer, and it is something that both he and his family should be extremely proud of. We're thankful for the time we had to coach Nat and the contributions he made to this program. We respect the opportunity that is ahead for Nat and continue to assist him as he decides the next step in his journey."