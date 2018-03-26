Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer, says he defamed her, broke campaign finance law

The unanswered questions about the muted cams have stoked suspicion among Clark's family and protesters.More
Her amended lawsuit says Trump attorney Michael Cohen defamed her by portraying her as a liar.More
A great white shark stunned some fishermen as they pulled up their anchor about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet.More
A Polk County community is searching for answers. On Friday, Copper Basin High School Senior 18 year-old Adam Barnett died by suicide.More
The idea of rinsing chicken before cooking is still being debated among the prosMore
Authorities have identified a Tennessee trucker and four members of an Illinois family who died in an East Texas traffic accident over the weekend.More
The substance, about the size of a golf ball and weighing about 20 grams, will be sent off for further testing.More
A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.More
The department says Clark was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure this week and family members were in Nashville with him.More
This prompted Mexican authorities to check on the Sharps' condo, and responding officers found all four dead inside.More
The owners of Opry Mills are asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that reduced their 2010 flood insurance coverage from $200 to $50 million.More
A federal grand jury indicted 44 people for their roles in distributing methamphetamine, including three from the Channel 3 viewing area.More
